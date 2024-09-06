Arundel Mills new weekend rule: teens need an adult to stay after 3 pm

article

There's a new Youth Supervision Policy at Arundel Mills.

Starting immediately, anyone under 18 at the shopping center must be accompanied by a parent or adult, aged 21 or older, after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The mall's management says that the policy is intended to maintain a family-friendly environment for all visitors.

"We are committed to providing a pleasant and family-friendly shopping environment for all of our guests," the mall's website reads.

Key points of the new initiative include requiring unaccompanied minors to leave the property by 3 p.m. or be joined by an adult.

Acceptable forms of identification — such as a state-issued ID, school ID, or passport — may be required to verify age.

Those who fail to provide identification or do not follow the policy will be asked to leave the mall's premises.

Adults are allowed to supervise up to four youths, and they must remain with the minors throughout their visit.

Mall employees under 18 can continue working during these hours but must follow the policy when their shifts end.

Arundel Mills management is emphasizing that the policy is designed to promote safety and enjoyment for all patrons visiting the mall.