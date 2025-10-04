Arthur Jones, Jon and Chandler Jones’ brother, dead at 39

article

The Brief Former NFL player Arthur Jones has died at the age of 39. He was a defensive lineman who spent his first four NFL seasons in Baltimore and won a Super Bowl with the Ravens. Jones was the brother of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones.



Arthur Jones, a defensive lineman who spent his first four NFL seasons in Baltimore and won a Super Bowl with the Ravens, has died.

Arthur Jones death

What they're saying:

Syracuse, Jones' alma mater, and the Baltimore Ravens shared statements announcing his death.

"Arthur Jones was a tremendous player and even better person," said Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack . "He was someone that brought joy to everyone he encountered. We were fortunate that Arthur continued to support our football program after his playing career. He impacted many of our student-athletes, always with a smile and uplifting message. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. He will be forever Orange."

"Arthur’s presence was a gift to everyone he encountered," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "His big, bright smile, infectious energy and eternal positivity created a presence that continuously uplifted others."

What we know:

Syracuse said in its statement that Jones died on Friday morning. He was 39 years old.

What we don't know:

Neither Syracuse nor the Baltimore Ravens shared any additional details on the cause of death.

NFL career

Big picture view:

The Ravens selected Jones in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He started 20 games for Baltimore over four seasons, finishing his stint with 8½ sacks. The Ravens beat San Francisco in the Super Bowl to cap the 2012 season.

Jones spent two years with Indianapolis and a final season in Washington in 2017.

Dig deeper:

Jones sacked 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick just before a power outage at the Superdome in New Orleans. He also had a fumble recovery in that Super Bowl.

Brother of Jon and Chandler Jones

Jones was the brother of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones.