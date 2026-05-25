Arrest made in Northwest DC road rage shooting
WASHINGTON - A man has been arrested in connection with a road rage shooting in Northwest D.C. that left another driver seriously injured, according to police.
What we know:
The Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting happened Saturday, May 23, 2026, around 4:07 p.m. near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Missouri Avenue, Northwest.
Investigators say the incident began as a traffic dispute.
During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly got out of his vehicle armed with a handgun and shot the victim before driving away.
The victim was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police later located the suspect and his vehicle nearby.
Authorities identified the suspect as 58-year-old Lafonzo Leonard Williams, of Northwest, D.C.
Williams was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.