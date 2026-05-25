Arrest made in Northwest DC road rage shooting

The Brief A 58-year-old D.C. man, Lafonzo Leonard Williams, was arrested in connection with a road rage shooting in Northwest Washington. Police say the shooting began as a traffic dispute before the suspect allegedly exited his vehicle and fired at another driver. The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and Williams has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.



A man has been arrested in connection with a road rage shooting in Northwest D.C. that left another driver seriously injured, according to police.

What we know:

The Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting happened Saturday, May 23, 2026, around 4:07 p.m. near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Missouri Avenue, Northwest.

Investigators say the incident began as a traffic dispute.

During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly got out of his vehicle armed with a handgun and shot the victim before driving away.

The victim was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police later located the suspect and his vehicle nearby.

Authorities identified the suspect as 58-year-old Lafonzo Leonard Williams, of Northwest, D.C.

Williams was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.