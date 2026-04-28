The Brief Secret Service arrested an individual near 17th Street as security tightened during the royal visit. The visit follows a shooting outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner attended by President Trump. King Charles III is meeting with President Trump and addressing Congress before continuing the U.S. trip.



Heightened security blanketed Washington, D.C., on Tuesday as King Charles III and Queen Camilla continued their visit to the nation’s capital.

Secret Service officers arrested an individual near 17th Street by President’s Park, FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reported Tuesday. Enhanced security postures are in effect on and around the White House complex due to the state visit.

Officials said the individual was detained and arrested after bypassing a security barrier near the Ellipse. Authorities have not released additional details, but the incident underscored the stepped‑up precautions surrounding the royal couple’s meetings with U.S. leaders.

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Their visit comes just days after a man armed with guns and knives stormed the lobby outside the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner attended by President Donald Trump, charging toward the ballroom as shots were fired.

Cole Tomas Allen was charged Monday with the attempted assassination of President Trump as federal authorities outlined what they described as a plan developed over several weeks.

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The king is scheduled to begin his day with a meeting at the White House with President Trump and is expected to address Congress later in the day.

Charles and Camilla arrived Monday and joined the president and first lady Melania Trump for a private tea. Their U.S. trip continues later this week with stops in New York City and Virginia.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Arrest made near White House as security tightens during royal visit