Arrest made in murder of Fairfax nonprofit CEO: police

Authorities have made an arrest in the murder of a nonprofit CEO who was found dead in his Fairfax home.

Police say they found 32-year-old Gret Glyer dead from gunshot wounds Friday after they responded to a home in the 9800 block of Bolton Village Court just before 3 a.m.

Officers say Glyer's wife called 911. According to police radio audio, a dispatcher said: "She heard a loud noise and believes her husband has been shot. She believes someone came into the house."

Police said Glyer's two young children were also in the home at the time but were not injured.

According to Glyer's social media posts, his youngest son is about to turn 6 months old.

Police said they found a rear door to the home that was open but did not provide an answer whether there were any signs of forced entry or weapons recovered at the scene.

Glyer's organization DonorSee is using the platform to raise money to help his wife and two kids. They released the following statement after his death:

"We continue to grieve the loss of our inspirational Founder and friend, Gret Glyer. For anyone that would like to help, we have opened a project to raise funds in support of Gret's wife Heather and their two young children. All of the funds raised will go directly to his family to help them going forward. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

The project has raised over $40,000 thus far and a separate GoFundMe page for the family has raised over $100,000.