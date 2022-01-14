Arrest made in Maryland boxer Danny Kelly, Jr.’s murder, police say

Police have made an arrest in the murder of professional boxer Danny Kelly, Jr.

Markell Lewis, 25, of Clinton was arrested Friday, according to officials. Detectives said Lewis confessed to shooting Kelly due to road rage.

Kelly, Jr. was shot and killed on Christmas Eve in what authorities were investigating as a possible road rage incident.

Prince George's County Police said the 30-year-old and his family were traveling to a holiday event when a suspect's vehicle pulled up next his and opened fire.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 16: Danny Kelly misses a punch against Adam Kownacki during their Heavyweight bout at Barclays Center on January 16, 2016 in Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Expand

Officers say it didn't appear his girlfriend or three children were hurt in the shooting.

The boxer was found unconscious in the driver's seat in the 4400 block of St. Barnabas Road and he was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

At the time detectives were investigating the deadly shooting as a possible road rage incident.

"This is an absolutely heartbreaking loss for Mr. Kelly's family and friends. He is not home with his loved ones today on Christmas who are now mourning his loss instead of celebrating the holiday," Acting Major David Blazer of Prince George's County Police Department's Major Crimes Division said following the shooting.

Bernadine Walker, Kelly, Jr.'s godmother, told FOX 5 that his were all under 10-years old and provided FOX 5 with this statement on the incident:

"The family of Danny Kelly is deeply shocked and saddened behind this terrible tragedy.

Please know that Danny always put his family first, especially his children and fought bravely for his community.

Moving forward, we ask that we all keep faith in God, in hopes of a resolution to appear in the near future."

Police offered a $25,000 reward in the shooting. Kelly, Jr. was from Clinton, Maryland, and was well known in boxing circles across the state.