Arrest made in homicide of off-duty Howard County sheriff's deputy shot, killed in Baltimore

Authorities have arrested a man they say shot and killed an off-duty Howard County sheriff's deputy Thursday night in Baltimore.

Officers say 40-year-old Jewel Crowder was taken into custody Friday in connection with the homicide of 23-year-old Deputy Ryan Demby.

Officials say Demby was in a bar around midnight Thursday when an argument broke out between other people inside. Shots were fired during the fight and Demby was struck.

"Please continue to keep Deputy Demby’s family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers," the Howard County Sheriff's Office said after the arrest.

Crowder faces first degree murder charges. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2100.