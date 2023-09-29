Off-duty Howard County sheriff's deputy killed in shooting in Baltimore

An off-duty Howard County sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Thursday night in Baltimore.

Officials say Deputy Ryan Demby was in a bar around midnight when an argument broke out between other people inside. Shots were fired during the fight and Demby was struck.

Deputy Ryan Demby (Howard County Sheriffs Office)

Howard County Sheriff's Office says the Baltimore Police Department is investigating the shooting.

"Our hearts are broken for the Demby family, Ryan's friends and colleagues, and our entire sheriff's office family.," the sheriff's office said in a social media post. "We will continue to keep our community updated and are grateful for your support during this difficult time."