The man police believe opened fire inside a downtown Silver Spring parking garage last weekend, killing a 20-year-old, has been arrested.

Montgomery County police announced Wednesday that 30-year-old Ramone Christopher Ramsay is now in police custody in connection to the murder of Kymani Elijah Bailey.

Ramone Christopher Ramsay, 30 Photo via Montgomery County Department of Police

While investigating the case, detectives reviewed surveillance footage from inside Parking Garage 3 and were able to identify a suspect. Their investigation also revealed that Ramsay had been kicked out of a nearby nightclub a short time before the shooting.

Police said Ramsay and Bailey — who is from Baltimore — did not know each other. It's still unclear why Ramsay allegedly shot Bailey as he was walking with a group of people in the parking garage.

Ramsay is now facing first-degree murder charges and is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.