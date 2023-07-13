Arrest made in Charles County homicide 44 years after woman found murdered

Authorities have made an arrest in a cold case murder 44 years after a woman's body was discovered along a Charles County roadway.

The body of Vickie Lynn Belk was discovered on August 29, 1979 off of Metropolitan Church Road in Bryans Road, Maryland. Deputies says Belk was 28-years-old when she was killed.

Vickie Lynn Belk

Officials say her suspected killer, Andre Taylor, was just 18-year-old at the time and was a stranger to her. Taylor, now 63, has been taken into custody.

Following her murder, Belk's family established a scholarship in her name that benefits students in Alexandria, Virginia. Vickie was the oldest of six siblings and had a son .