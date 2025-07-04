Arnold Schwarzenegger to speak at Mount Vernon July 4 celebration

The Brief Arnold Schwarzenegger will speak at a July 4 naturalization ceremony at Mount Vernon, where over 100 new U.S. citizens will be sworn in. Schwarzenegger, a naturalized citizen himself, said he’s honored to welcome others to "the land of opportunity." Mount Vernon’s Independence Day events also include fireworks, military drills, a reading of the Declaration of Independence, and a concert.



Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger will speak to new American citizens on July 4 at Mount Vernon.

Schwarzenegger will speak during a naturalization ceremony where more than 100 people will be sworn in as U.S. citizens. The event begins at 10:00 a.m.

What they're saying:

"The day I raised my right hand and became an American citizen was, without a doubt, one of the greatest days of my life," said Schwarzenegger, who became a U.S. citizen in 1983. "If you told me on that day that 43 years later I would be standing at Mount Vernon, the home of one of my heroes and a historic symbol of freedom and democracy, to welcome more new citizens, I would have been shocked. But that’s the beauty of the United States of America: nothing is impossible. I owe everything to this country, and I can’t wait to share this moment with these new citizens to remind them of the limitless opportunity afforded by their new home. I hope they will feel the same debt of gratitude that I’ve tried to repay throughout my whole life by giving back, being committed to our Constitution, and united by our shared values."

Big picture view:

On July 4 at Mount Vernon, there will be a number of additional events for visitors:

Daytime fireworks

A reading of the Declaration of Independence

Military drills

A performance from the National Concert Band

Mount Vernon's July Fourth schedule is available here.