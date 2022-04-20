Army parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

Capitol Hill was evacuated Wednesday evening after a scare was caused by parachutists from the Army Golden Knights jumping into Nationals Park.

The Army parachutists flew into restricted airspace, causing the Capitol Police to issue the initial alert, which cited an "aircraft that poses a probable threat," at about 6:30 p.m.

Less than 30 minutes later, Capitol Police issued an all-clear and said the evacuation was out of an "abundance of caution.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

FOX News confirmed that the single-engine Cessna aircraft triggered the alarm after entering the exclusion zone around the U.S. Capitol after dropping off members of the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights, who parachuted into the Washington Nationals' baseball stadium for a pregame demonstration.

Nationals Park is in Navy Yard, a little more than a mile away from the U.S. Capitol.

The aircraft reportedly took off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, according to two people familiar with the matter. The people said the aircraft did not report taking off and did not have the appropriate clearance. The people were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Advertisement

FOX News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.