Army investigating illegal video recordings in Fort Belvoir Community Hospital restrooms

The U.S. Army confirmed on Wednesday that it is investigating illegal videos recorded in men’s rooms at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital.

They say the videos were recorded on a cellphone “without the apparent knowledge or consent” of the people in the recordings.

They say a person has been identified who may be responsible for the recordings, but that person has not been identified, and no charges were publicly announced.

The Army says no further information will be released at this time.