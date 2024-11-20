Armed suspects target jackets, shoes from victims in DC robbery spree: police

article

Police are on the lookout for suspects involved in a robbery spree across several neighborhoods in the District on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say the group is targeting expensive jackets in what they believe to be a series of connected armed robberies.

Detectives reported four separate incidents, all occurring within a two-hour window, with the suspects fleeing in a silver Hyundai with Maryland license plate 6EX4153.

Photo via MPD

The first robbery took place in the Petworth area, off Kansas Avenue, followed by another on 4th Street in Takoma. The third incident occurred in the Eckington neighborhood, with the final robbery happening near Howard University’s campus on Euclid Street.

In each of the robberies, police say the suspects, who were armed with a gun, stole jackets from their victims. In one case, a pair of shoes was also taken from a victim’s feet.

Residents in the affected neighborhoods expressed concern over the crimes, with Christian Hunter, a D.C. resident, saying, "It’s somewhat concerning. It might just make me be more mindful when I’m out and about."

Surveillance photo via MPD

One of the incidents took place near Howard University, where students are particularly vulnerable.

Hannah Jackson, a student at the university, shared her concern, saying, "We have, I guess, important or well sought after kinds of things on us all the time. All of us are carrying laptops or computers, phones. Anything like that, that anyone can take off of us. There is not much we can do to defend ourselves, especially when we are alone."

Police have not reported any injuries among the victims, but they are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Authorities are still investigating whether other crimes could be linked to this group of suspects.