Maryland-National Capital Park Police discharge weapon during response to active shooter in Fort Washington
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. - Maryland-National Capital Park Police discharged a weapon during a response Friday night to an active shooter in Fort Washington Park, authorities said.
What we know:
Police responded to a call for an active shooter at the park around 6:15 p.m.
Once on the scene, a person pulled out a handgun, police said. An officer then discharged their weapon.
What we don't know:
The condition of the individual is currently unknown.
The investigation is active and ongoing, with multiple FOX 5 DC viewers reporting a large police presence in the area around 10 p.m.
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
The Source: This information is from Maryland-National Capital Park Police.