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Maryland-National Capital Park Police discharge weapon during response to active shooter in Fort Washington

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Published July 31, 2026 9:20 PM EDT
Published July 31, 2026 9:20 PM EDT
Police officer fires gun during active shooter call in Fort Washington
Police officer fires gun during active shooter call in Fort Washington

Police officer fires gun during active shooter call in Fort Washington

A Maryland-National Capital Park Police officer fired a gun during an active shooter call in Fort Washington. 

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. - Maryland-National Capital Park Police discharged a weapon during a response Friday night to an active shooter in Fort Washington Park, authorities said.

What we know:

Police responded to a call for an active shooter at the park around 6:15 p.m.

Once on the scene, a person pulled out a handgun, police said. An officer then discharged their weapon. 

What we don't know:

The condition of the individual is currently unknown. 

The investigation is active and ongoing, with multiple FOX 5 DC viewers reporting a large police presence in the area around 10 p.m. 

This report will be updated as more information becomes available. 

The Source: This information is from Maryland-National Capital Park Police.

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