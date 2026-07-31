Maryland-National Capital Park Police discharge weapon during response to active shooter in Fort Washington

Maryland-National Capital Park Police discharged a weapon during a response Friday night to an active shooter in Fort Washington Park, authorities said.

What we know:

Police responded to a call for an active shooter at the park around 6:15 p.m.

Once on the scene, a person pulled out a handgun, police said. An officer then discharged their weapon.

What we don't know:

The condition of the individual is currently unknown.

The investigation is active and ongoing, with multiple FOX 5 DC viewers reporting a large police presence in the area around 10 p.m.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.