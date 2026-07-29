The Brief Sun and clouds with a few showers as cleanup continues across the region Thousands remain without electricity as crews clear debris Breezy conditions and high humidity ahead of a late cold front



Sun and clouds with a few showers Wednesday as cleanup from severe storms continues across the Washington, D.C., region.

Powerful storms swept through the area Tuesday, bringing down some small structures and sending trees crashing into homes and power lines. Thousands remain without electricity across the region Wednesday morning as crews work to clear debris and restore service.

Drivers may encounter debris on some roadways early Wednesday, and officials urge caution for anyone heading out before sunrise.

Morning temperatures sit in the 60s and 70s, with breezy conditions developing later in the day. Humidity remains high, making Wednesday a transition day ahead of a cold front expected to arrive late tonight or early Thursday.

The severe weather threat has ended, with the front pushing offshore. A nearby area of low pressure will keep the chance for a few passing showers through the afternoon and evening, though conditions should gradually improve.

Wednesday’s high reaches 86 degrees. Thursday will feel more comfortable as humidity drops and temperatures settle into the mid to upper 80s.

Looking ahead, Friday looks fantastic for outdoor plans. The weekend turns hotter and more humid, with a chance for storms returning Sunday and Monday.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Sun, clouds Wednesday with some showers as the DMV cleans up from severe storms