Armed robbery suspect threatened victim with screwdriver: police

Authorities are searching for suspects after police say a person was robbed with a screwdriver in northwest Washington.

Investigators say the robbery happened just before 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of 13th Street after two suspects approached the victim.

According to police, one of the suspects threatened the victim with a screwdriver before they both took the victim’s property and fled the scene.

Images of the alleged suspects were captured by surveillance cameras. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to 50411.

A reward of $10,000 is being offered in the case.