Armed robbery reported on Allison Street NW; suspect fled in red Hyundai

Published  December 6, 2025 10:51am EST
Washington, D.C.
The Brief

    • D.C. police are investigating an armed robbery on Allison Street NW.
    • The suspect was seen wearing a black ski mask and carrying a handgun.
    • He was last seen fleeing southbound in a red Hyundai; police urge the public not to intervene.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery reported Saturday morning in Northwest Washington.

What we know:

Police say the robbery occurred in the 1300 block of Allison Street NW around 10 a.m.

The suspect is described as a Black male, about 6 feet tall, wearing a black ski mask and armed with a black Glock handgun.

He was last seen traveling southbound on 13th Street NW in a red Hyundai.

Officials stressed that members of the public should not try to approach the suspect and instead call 911 with information.

What's next:

Detectives are reviewing evidence and asking anyone with information or surveillance footage from the area to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Source: This story is based on information from the Metropolitan Police Department.

