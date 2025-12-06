Armed robbery reported on Allison Street NW; suspect fled in red Hyundai
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery reported Saturday morning in Northwest Washington.
What we know:
Police say the robbery occurred in the 1300 block of Allison Street NW around 10 a.m.
The suspect is described as a Black male, about 6 feet tall, wearing a black ski mask and armed with a black Glock handgun.
He was last seen traveling southbound on 13th Street NW in a red Hyundai.
Officials stressed that members of the public should not try to approach the suspect and instead call 911 with information.
What's next:
Detectives are reviewing evidence and asking anyone with information or surveillance footage from the area to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.
The Source: This story is based on information from the Metropolitan Police Department.