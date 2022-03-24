Armed person detained by school resource officer at Virginia middle school after gunshot reported

Authorities say an armed person was detained by a school resource officer at a middle school in Virginia Thursday after a gunshot was reported.

Prince William County police say school staff at Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge alerted the officer who found the armed person on school property and detained him without incident.

Police say no injuries were reported. It appears the incident was related to a domestic situation nearby.

The investigation is continuing at this time.