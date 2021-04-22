Fairfax County police say ‘barricaded man’ taken into custody

Fairfax County police say an "armed man" who was reportedly suffering a "mental health crisis" has been taken into custody in an Alexandria neighborhood.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Residents in the Deer Run Drive neighborhood had initially been told to evacuate or shelter in place during the incident.

Police have not identified the man, nor have they indicated whether he will face any charges.

So far, no injuries have been reported.