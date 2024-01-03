A man was arrested and faces charges after authorities say he was carrying a gun on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

The Tuesday night incident brought traffic on the bridge to a standstill. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says D.C. police received multiple calls just after 6:40 p.m. Many reported a man on the bridge pacing around with a weapon.

Armed man arrested, charged after carrying gun on Woodrow Wilson Bridge: police

Officers responded and fireboats were in the water below on standby. A barricade situation was in place just after 7 p.m. until the man, identified as 22-year-old Fabio Triminio Zavala of Fairfax, Virginia, was taken into custody. Zavala has been charged with carrying a pistol without a license.

Portions of the bridge remained shut down while crime scene investigators processed the gun and vehicle for evidence. It was reopened to traffic around 9 p.m.