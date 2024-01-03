Expand / Collapse search

Armed man arrested, charged after carrying gun on Woodrow Wilson Bridge: police

WASHINGTON - A man was arrested and faces charges after authorities say he was carrying a gun on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

The Tuesday night incident brought traffic on the bridge to a standstill. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says D.C. police received multiple calls just after 6:40 p.m. Many reported a man on the bridge pacing around with a weapon.

Officers responded and fireboats were in the water below on standby. A barricade situation was in place just after 7 p.m. until the man, identified as 22-year-old Fabio Triminio Zavala of Fairfax, Virginia, was taken into custody. Zavala has been charged with carrying a pistol without a license.

Portions of the bridge remained shut down while crime scene investigators processed the gun and vehicle for evidence. It was reopened to traffic around 9 p.m. 

The Metropolitan Police Department received a call for a man with a gun on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. They say there was no pursuit and now that man is in custody. Exactly what led up to all this, that remains under investigation, police say. FOX 5's Derick Waller has the latest details.