Armed juvenile arrested after trying to light food truck on fire in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, Md. - An attempted arson ended with a foot chase and a juvenile suspect in police custody this weekend.
What we know:
Officers responded to reports of a suspect trying to light a food truck on fire on the 800 block of Thayer Avenue in downtown Silver Spring around 6 p.m. Saturday.
The suspect, a juvenile, tried to flee on foot, but was captured.
A handgun was also found in the juvenile's backpack.
What we don't know:
The age of the suspect has not been released, along with any possible charges.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Montgomery County police.