Armed juvenile arrested after trying to light food truck on fire in Montgomery County

Published  August 31, 2025 8:32am EDT
Maryland
The Brief

    • A juvenile was arrested for attempted arson in Montgomery County this weekend.
    • The suspect was taken into custody after trying to escape on foot.
    • A handgun was found in the suspect's backpack.

SILVER SPRING, Md. - An attempted arson ended with a foot chase and a juvenile suspect in police custody this weekend.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a suspect trying to light a food truck on fire on the 800 block of Thayer Avenue in downtown Silver Spring around 6 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect, a juvenile, tried to flee on foot, but was captured.

A handgun was also found in the juvenile's backpack.

What we don't know:

The age of the suspect has not been released, along with any possible charges.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Montgomery County police.

