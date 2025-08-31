Armed juvenile arrested after trying to light food truck on fire in Montgomery County

article

The Brief A juvenile was arrested for attempted arson in Montgomery County this weekend. The suspect was taken into custody after trying to escape on foot. A handgun was found in the suspect's backpack.



An attempted arson ended with a foot chase and a juvenile suspect in police custody this weekend.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a suspect trying to light a food truck on fire on the 800 block of Thayer Avenue in downtown Silver Spring around 6 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect, a juvenile, tried to flee on foot, but was captured.

A handgun was also found in the juvenile's backpack.

What we don't know:

The age of the suspect has not been released, along with any possible charges.