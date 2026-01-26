Arlington school safety director arrested for DUI in school vehicle

article

The Brief A director of safety for Arlington schools was arrested for a DUI over the weekend. He was driving a school vehicle at the time. The school website says that he previously served the local police department.



A school vehicle was involved in a drunk driving arrest in Arlington this weekend, and the driver was identified as the school's director of the Office of Safety, Security & Emergency Management.

What we know:

Police responded to reports of a disabled vehicle at North Irving Street at Washington Boulevard around 8 p.m. Sunday.

An Arlington Public Schools vehicle was found at the scene, along with its driver.

Aaron Queen was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence.

Dig deeper:

Queens is the director of the Arlington Public Schools Office of Safety, Security & Emergency Management.

The APS website says that he previously served more than 20 years with the Arlington Police Department.

"Aaron Queen has served more than twenty years with Arlington Police Department, including patrol officer, crime scene agent, community police officer, school resource officer (SRO), detective, master police officer, and most recently, leadership roles in Patrol Operations and Community Engagement Divisions. As a school resource officer, he spent 12 years of his law enforcement career assigned to APS schools, and was the girls’ basketball coach for seven years at Washington-Liberty High School. Sgt. Queen is an Arlington resident and proud parent of three adults who attended Arlington Public Schools."

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release several details, including Queen's BAC, and if anyone else was in the vehicle at the time.