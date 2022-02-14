Arlington Public Schools launches Test to Stay COVID-19 program

Arlington Public Schools launched their Test to Stay COVID-19 program Monday.

Officials say testing will be offered to students only free of charge at Syphax Education Center from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on school days.

Testing is not available for staff. School officials say the program will help ensure students who are identified as close contacts can remain in school as long as they test negative.

In order to be eligible, students must be unvaccinated, asymptomatic, identified as a close contact via exposure that occurred at school, doing school-sponsored extracurricular activities, or during the bus ride to or from school.