Arlington public schools families push district officials for more in-person instruction days

With just two months left in school, many frustrated parents and students in Arlington are continuing to push for more in-person days.

READ MORE: Arlington Public Schools dealing with failing grades and dropping GPAs

"We are not giving up. It is worth it. It is worth it for 8 weeks, it is worth it now," said Natalie Tosi-Bakule, who was among dozens of Arlington Public Schools’ families, taking part in a rally ahead of Thursday evening’s APS School Board meeting at the Syphax Building.

"In addition to two kids we have a 1-year-old and we always knew this year would be a challenge with the two day cares, but we never expected to have the challenge of paying for three daycares," said father of three, Carlton Davis.

READ MORE: Montgomery County parents press MCPS for answers about waiting list for in-person learning

The group has been arguing the fact that more than a year later, APS students are continuing to be without full-time in-person instruction.

Advertisement

"I think it’s perfectly safe to go back to school 5 days a week," said Caroline Callen, who is in 7th grade.

"A lot of other schools are doing it and I think it will be better for the community and better for students."

Already, more than 2/3 of Virginia districts have brought back a substantial portion of their students to full-time in-person instruction.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather



Earlier this week, Fairfax County, the state’s largest school district and Loudoun, its third largest, returned students to more days of in-person instruction. And in Falls Church City, students in pre-k -5th grades are back in buildings five days.



"There has been no pressure from the school board to do anything and Dr. Durán is not being held accountable by the school board who has refused to ask the tough questions," said Davis.

"There is no originality, there’s no common sense thinking and there’s no innovation. There are no ideas. Dr. Durán said it best a couple weeks ago that it’s a "monumental logistical challenge" and they just don’t want to try and that is what’s most frustrating."

According to APA spokesperson Frank Belllavia, the school system has "let families know several times that we are planning for 5 days in the fall. In fact, a survey is currently underway for families to select with 5 days of in person learning in the fall or a distance learning option."

The deadline to complete the survey is April 30.

