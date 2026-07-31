Arlington Public Schools considers updates to classroom phone and AI policies

The Brief Arlington Public Schools is updating its cell phone policy. Exceptions were removed to comply with the new law. The board discussed responsible and effective use of AI tools.



Arlington Public Schools is moving to update its rules on student cell phone use and classroom technology, including artificial intelligence, after a Virginia law passed with broad support prohibiting phone use "bell to bell."

The current "off and away" policy allowed high school principals to designate limited times and locations for brief phone use.

What we know:

Those exceptions, including use for emergency situations, have been removed to comply with the new law, which also covers personal smart devices such as watches and tablets.

Lawmakers added several clarifications to the updated policy. Students may possess their devices but cannot use them during the school day. Exceptions are allowed for medical or assistive technology needs, and students may use devices on school grounds before or after the bell.

The school board also discussed proposed changes to its academic integrity policy to support responsible, ethical and effective use of AI tools.

Major questions include how to distinguish acceptable classroom uses from inappropriate AI‑assisted work and what constitutes academic dishonesty in this environment.

The board is also weighing which AI tools teachers may use and how they should be implemented.

Before adopting a final draft, the school system plans training sessions and outreach to families. The policy notes that students and parents who need to communicate during the school day may use the phone in the main office.

Fairfax and Loudoun counties have also updated their policies.