Arlington Public Library takes a stand against banning books in schools

Arlington Public Library is taking a stand against banning books.

This Sunday, library officials will launch a weeklong event called "Wake Up & Read." In a release, they wrote that Virginia has been subject to censorship efforts, "and in light of this, Arlington Public Library is taking a stand to build awareness of these challenged books."

Shari Henry, the Assistant Division Chief of Public Services, told FOX 5 on Friday, "We feel a particular responsibility actually to say we’re going to keep these items on our shelves."

The issue has been a hot topic in recent years. A Fairfax County parent spoke out in September about the books "Lawn Boy" and "Gender Queer."

"Both of these books include pedophilia, sex between men and boys," Stacy Langton said at a school board meeting.

Concerns were also raised at several Spotsylvania County School Board meetings in November.

"I guess we live in a world now that public schools would rather have kids read about gay pornography than Christ," school board member Rabih Abduismail said at the time.

Henry noted Friday that she’s also a concerned parent, but for a different reason.

"I totally think parents should absolutely be engaged in what their children read, and it is their right to say what they want their children to read and not read," she said. "What’s not anyone’s right is to restrict what another parent might want their children to read."

"It’s our job, and it’s our responsibility to answer to people here who want to read all the things," Henry added.

If you want more information about the "Wake Up & Read" event, you can visit the Arlington Public Library's homepage here.