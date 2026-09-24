Arlington prosecutor requests special grand jury to probe deadly police shooting

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The Brief The Arlington County Commonwealth's Attorney requested a special grand jury review a deadly police shooting. The shooting left a 33-year-old man dead after he barricaded himself inside a convenience store. Police said the man, who was armed with a knife, verbally threatened a woman outside the store before the standoff.



A special grand jury has been requested to investigate a deadly police shooting that played out after a standoff at a Northern Virginia convenience store, according to the Arlington County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

What we know:

Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti formally asked the court to convene the special grand jury to review the May 8 incident at a Columbia Pike 7-Eleven, which ended in the death of 33-year-old Shawn Valn.

Police responded to reports that Valn verbally threatened a female victim outside the store. Officers arrived and encountered Valn armed with a knife. Police said he ignored commands not to enter the building.

Valn allegedly hid inside the store and barricaded himself in a back room.

An hours-long standoff played out as officers and negotiators attempted to resolve the situation. They eventually breached the back-room and encountered Valn still armed with the weapon. Police said Valn refused to drop the knife, prompting two officers to open fire, hitting him.

Valn was pronounced dead at a hospital. A knife was recovered at the scene.

READ MORE | Police ID man fatally shot by officers after Arlington 7-Eleven barricade

The requested special grand jury would examine the evidence to determine if probable cause exists to support criminal charges, the Commonwealth’s attorney said. The special grand jury would have investigative authority, including the power to subpoena witnesses and employ experts to ensure a thorough and comprehensive examination.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office acknowledged the decision to make the request public, saying, "While it is unusual to publicly announce the request for a special grand jury, the facts and circumstances of this case warrant a greater degree of transparency. Officer-involved shootings are among the most consequential events that can occur between law enforcement and members of the public."

"Our obligation is to determine whether or not the evidence establishes probable cause that a crime occurred," said Dehghani-Tafti. "Just as important is ensuring that the process is fair, independent, and worthy of the public’s trust. A special grand jury provides a structured and impartial forum for a careful review of the evidence."

Officials said they cannot comment further on specific evidence or matters that may be presented due to Virginia laws that maintain the confidentiality of special grand jury proceedings.