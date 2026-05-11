The Brief Police say 33‑year‑old Shawn Valn threatened a female victim outside the Arlington 7‑Eleven. Officers say Valn barricaded himself in a back room while armed with a knife. Two officers fired their weapons around 9 p.m., striking Valn, who was later pronounced dead.



Authorities have identified the man shot and killed by officers after they say he barricaded himself inside an Arlington 7‑Eleven while armed.

Police say a female victim was entering the store on Columbia Pike at S. Monroe Street on May 8 around 6:19 p.m. when 33‑year‑old Shawn Valn allegedly approached and verbally threatened her. When officers arrived, they say Valn was outside the store armed with a knife and ignored commands not to go inside.

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Officers established a perimeter, helped customers and employees safely exit, and say Valn then barricaded himself inside a back room. Over several hours, officers and negotiators attempted to resolve the standoff and take him into custody on outstanding warrants.

Around 9 p.m., officers breached the back‑room door and encountered Valn armed with a knife. Two officers fired their weapons, striking him. Authorities say a knife was recovered at the scene.

Medics took Valn to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The two officers were taken to a hospital as a precaution and have since been released. Both are now on routine administrative leave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Tip Line at 703‑228‑4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us, or report information anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1‑866‑411‑TIPS.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Police ID man fatally shot by officers after Arlington 7-Eleven barricade