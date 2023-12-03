Arlington police investigating after shots fired in Green Valley neighborhood in broad daylight
ARLINGTON, Va. - Police in Arlington are investigating after shots rang out in the Green Valley neighborhood in broad daylight Saturday.
Officers responded to the S. Kenmore Street and 23rd Street S. around 3:25 p.m. on Dec. 2 when the sound of gunfire shocked neighbors.
Responding officers canvassed the area and found evidence confirming that several shots had been fired.
Following an initial investigation, detectives believe that approximately six male suspects were walking in the area when they approached a car exiting the parking lot.
The vehicle stopped briefly and at least one suspect shot at the car before the driver sped away. The suspects ran from the area immediately following the incident and were not located.
The suspect who allegedly fired the shots is described as a Black man wearing a black puffy jacket and gray pants. The vehicle involved in the incident is described as a silver Nissan sedan.
No injuries related to the incident were reported and minor damage to a nearby building was located.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-228-4180 or 1-866-411-8477, or submit a tip to ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.