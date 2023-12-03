Arlington police investigating after shots fired in Green Valley neighborhood in broad daylight

Police in Arlington are investigating after shots rang out in the Green Valley neighborhood in broad daylight Saturday.

Officers responded to the S. Kenmore Street and 23rd Street S. around 3:25 p.m. on Dec. 2 when the sound of gunfire shocked neighbors.

Responding officers canvassed the area and found evidence confirming that several shots had been fired.

Following an initial investigation, detectives believe that approximately six male suspects were walking in the area when they approached a car exiting the parking lot.