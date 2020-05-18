Arlington National Cemetery will remain closed to public during Memorial Day weekend

Arlington National Cemetery will remain closed to the public and open only to family pass holders during the Memorial Day weekend.

"We are expecting several thousand family pass holders to visit their loved ones graves this Memorial Day weekend. Protecting the health of our employees, service members, contractors and our visitors is paramount," said Arlington National Cemetery Superintendent Charles Alexander, Jr. in a statement.

Flags placed on gravesites at Arlington National Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day on Thursday, May 23, 2019 during a visit from President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

"Arlington National Cemetery continues to monitor health and safety conditions and will promptly inform the public with any updates or changes to our operating status. Resuming more routine operations will be deliberate and conditions based as we abide by DOD regulations and CDC guidelines," he said.

Family who visit will be required to wear face covering and maintain a six foot social distance.

The only gate open to family pass holders over the holiday weekend will be the Memorial Avenue gate at the main entrance of the cemetery, beginning at 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

