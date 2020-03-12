Arlington National Cemetery closing Friday amid coronavirus concerns

Arlington National Cemetery is closing to visitors starting Friday as the D.C. region grapples with the coronavirus’ arrival.

The cemetery will remain open to family pass holders for visitation from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A number of new cases were confirmed in the area – including Northern Virginia – on Thursday.

"U.S. Army and Department of Defense guidance is clear: force health protection is paramount. We have a responsibility to protect our employees, the families of our fallen service members paying respect to their loved ones, and to the thousands of visitors per day who come here to appreciate this national shrine. We do not make this decision lightly, but closing our doors to visitors allows us to focus our energy and resources on our core mission of safely laying our nation's warriors to rest,” said ," said Karen Durham-Aguilera, Executive Director, Office of Army National Cemeteries and Arlington National Cemetery.

