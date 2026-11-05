Arlington man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2024 rape, abduction of 11-year-old girl

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The Brief An Arlington man was sentenced to 20 years in prison. DNA evidence connected Mujibullah Azizi to the assault, officials said. The court issued a permanent protective order prohibiting Azizi from contacting the victim.



An Arlington man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to the rape and abduction of an 11-year-old girl he met through a teenager on Snapchat, prosecutors said.

Mujibullah Azizi was convicted following an April 2024 incident in which the victim connected with a teenage boy on Snapchat and agreed to meet him in person, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. The boy contacted Azizi, who drove them to his Arlington apartment and raped the girl.

DNA evidence connected Azizi to the assault, and he made statements acknowledging that sexual intercourse had occurred, officials said. He pleaded guilty Aug. 6, 2026.

Under the terms of his sentence, Azizi must serve lifetime supervised probation, register as a sex offender, complete sex offender treatment, and undergo evaluations for mental health and substance use. He is barred from contacting minors and must stay away from places where children are present.

The court also issued a permanent protective order prohibiting Azizi from contacting the victim.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office urged survivors of sexual assault to seek support and report incidents to law enforcement.