Midterm Elections: Washington DC Initiative 86 Live Results

FOX 5 is tracking live results from the 2026 general election in Maryland.

The votes submitted on Nov. 3, 2026, will determine the future of leadership throughout the state, including contests for governor, U.S. House and constitutional amendments.

There will be one ballot initiative for D.C.'s midterm election this year. Initiative Measure No. 86 would prohibit the force-feeding of birds – a practice commonly used in the manufacturing of foie gras. In addition to the practice being banned, the sale and distribution of foie gras products would also be banned. The new law would be enforced by the Department of Energy and Environment and would result in civil penalties for infractions.

FOX 5 DC is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5dc.com and FOX LOCAL DC as the night unfolds.

Washington D.C. ballot questions results 2026