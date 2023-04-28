Arlington man charged in death of 3-month-old girl

An Arlington man has been charged in the death of a 3-month-old infant in 2022.

Jerard Hargrove, 29, was arrested and charged with homicide and child abuse/neglect.

Jerard Hargrove

Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of S. Frederick Street on Sept. 1, 2022 around 7:22 a.m. for the report of cardiac arrest involving a 3-month-old girl.

Hargrove reported to officers that he was home with the infant when he located her unresponsive.

Medics treated the girl on scene before transporting her to an area hospital. She remained hospitalized and died on Oct. 8, 2022.

A death investigation was initiated and in April 2023, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the manner of death a homicide with cause being complications of blunt force injury to the head.

Indictments for Hargrove were subsequently presented to and returned by a grand jury.

Hargrove is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

This is still an active criminal investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.

Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).