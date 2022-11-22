Arlington man arrested in 1988 rape case

A 61-year-old Arlington man was charged with rape, sodomy and abduction for a sexual assault from 1988.

Police say George Thomas Jr. and the late Gregory Allen Thomas abducted the 22-year-old victim on Aug. 24 1988 as she left her job at the Skyline Mall.

The brothers allegedly physically assaulted the victim, forced her into her car and made her drive to a secluded, wooded location where both men raped her. Police say they then forced her back into her car, and made her drive to a second location where she was raped a second time. She was able to escape to her car and drove away, where Fairfax County police officers responded and forensic evidence was collected, including fingerprints and a DNA sample.

Police were able to match the brothers to the 34-year-old sexual assault case after a Fairfax County fingerprint examiner connected fingerprints found in the victim's vehicle in 1988 to new arrest records on file. The fingertips were identified as belonging to Gregory Allen Thomas, who died in 2009. Detectives say DNA analysis confirmed both Gregory Allen Thomas and George Thomas Jr. were involved in the sexual assault.

"Advancements in technology allow us to revisit cases decades old with the resources at our disposal. No matter the time that has passed, our detectives and professional staff will always fight for answers, resolution, and some measure of justice for those affected by these crimes," said Major Ed O’Carroll in a press release.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 703-814-7000.