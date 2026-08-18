Arlington man arrested in connection to shots fired at middle school basketball courts, police say

An Arlington man has been arrested and charged in connection with a July shooting at the basketball courts at Gunston Middle School.

Adrian Dwight Taylor, 51, of Arlington, is charged with nine counts of attempted malicious wounding, shooting on school property, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless discharge of a firearm, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. He is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility.

Police say they were dispatched to the 1400 block of 28th Street S. just before 10 p.m. on July 25 for a report of shots fired. Investigators say Taylor had been playing basketball with several individuals when he became involved in a verbal dispute with multiple people on the court.

Adrian Dwight Taylor (Arlington County Police Department)

After the dispute, officials say Taylor retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and fired multiple rounds toward an occupied court where numerous individuals, many of them juveniles, remained present. He fled before officers arrived. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Taylor was taken into custody in the 2400 block of S. Army Navy Drive during the early morning hours of Aug. 17. Detectives believe additional victims may not yet have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s tip line at 703‑228‑4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Arlington County Crime Solvers at 1‑866‑411‑TIPS.