Arlington man accused of raping, strangling victim

A 40-year-old Arlington man is facing rape and strangulation charges for an incident that allegedly occurred early Thursday morning.

Arlington County detectives believe Vernon Konig assaulted a woman on 12 Street in Crystal City after he sparked a conversation with her.

Vernon Konig, 40, of Arlinton, Virginia. Photo via Arlington County Police Department

Then, the suspect allegedly led the victim to an outdoor area on 12 Street where he sexually and physically assaulted her.

After the alleged assault, the victim told detectives she ran from the area to find help.

The Arlington County Police Department launched an investigation into the matter, and interviews led detectives to Konig.

He was taken into custody following a traffic stop on Thursday night.

Konig's employer, JK Moving & Storage, told FOX 5 that police have contacted them, and they are cooperating.