Arlington locals demand action after series of accidents at busy intersection

Neighbors in Arlington are voicing their concerns over a busy intersection, which was the site of four car crashes within a week.

John Broehm, an Arlington resident, has lived near the intersection of Park Drive and George Mason Drive for about 10 years. He said the intersection has always seen a lot of activity, as it is near a community center and school.

"It has always been a problem. Even aside from accidents all the time, we hear screeching tires," Broehm said. "There’s been…what I would think…a lot of accidents over the years we’ve been here. I feel like it’s a lot. I feel like it’s something someone should pay attention to. I certainly don’t feel safe being around that intersection driving or walking across there."

Broehm reached out to FOX 5 after four crashes were reported by the intersection between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5.

"This is really getting to be a major problem that I think needs attention," he said. "At the beginning of the school year, I was walking my daughter across the street. Literally, right in front of us, a car smashed in front of us. We were nervous, stepping back a little bit, making sure it wasn’t going to hit us. She saw the whole thing, so it’s definitely not improved."

Broehm said he thinks a traffic light by the intersection could help improve safety. He and other neighbors have reached out to Arlington County officials, including the county board, about their concerns. '

Related article

FOX 5 reached out to the county on Friday, and a spokesperson said our questions were being passed along to their public safety officials.

As of Friday evening, we have not received a returned email.

David Danze lives near the intersection, as well.

Danze said it is not uncommon to see fender benders.

"Mostly people driving across this crossroad cross George Mason, wanting to go straight or turn left. They turn left into you as you’re going the other way. You have the right away because you’re going straight," Danze said. "I don’t know how to describe it, it’s just so open that people feel like they have the liberty to go ahead and that’s what my experience is."

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Danze added that he would like to see a warning post for the median that was installed by the crosswalk to increase visibility.

"You’re not expecting that curb to be out there. You can see it in the day but at night, you cannot see it," he said.

FOX 5 reached out to the Arlington County Police Dept. on the four crashes reported in the past week. The information from the police department is as follows: