Arlington home prices are up $300k over last year. How much credit should Amazon get?

Special delivery?

Local realtors say median home prices are up an astounding $300,000 over last year in Arlington's 22202 zip code.

Given Amazon's plans to build its HQ2 in the area, it's easy to credit the tech giant's influence.

But how much credit should Amazon get for the housing price bump? And is Northern Virginia's hot real estate market already overcooked?

Corey Burr of Sotheby's International Realty joined Fox 5 News On The Hill on Sunday morning to discuss the latest in the local real estate market.

Watch the full interview below: