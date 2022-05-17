Arlington has one of the most expensive commutes in the country, new study says

Arlington is at the top of the list of the most expensive commutes in the country, according to a new study.

The team at AutoInsurance.org analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the Harvard Business Review survey to find the cities with the most and least expensive commutes in the country.

Arlington has the 4th-most expensive commute in the country. The average commute time in Arlington is 30 minutes. The daily commute cost is $42, totaling $10,385 every year.

That's more expensive than New York, Oakland and Chicago, according to the study.

Autoinsurance.com says Arlington is ranked fourth due to its high-tech defense industries, pointing out that the federal government makes up most of Arlington’s economy and is one of the largest employers.

Five out of the 10 cities with the most expensive commutes are located in California. Fremont, CA, has the most expensive commute, with an annual commute cost of $15,005.

The city with the least expensive commute? Lubbock, TX, with an annual commute cost of just $2,874.

View the full study here.