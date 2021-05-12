Arlington has a stern warning for dog owners who let their pups relieve themselves on parking meters

Dogs and dog owners listen up .

Arlington County has a message specifically for you:

Stop peeing on the parking meters.

The county is pretty cheeky about this but they’re serious, too – because it’s a real problem.

Arlington County has been slapping stickers on meters all across the county.

And they tweeted:

"Pooches, please take your aim game to more rustic targets, because you’re jamming the parking meter coin doors."

Arlington County is home to an estimated 50,000 dogs and is known for having some of the best dog parks in the country.

The county says the acid from the dogs’ urine gets into the seal of the door at the bottom and can make it sticky and hard to open, denying access to the coin vault.