Arlington County police issue warning after reports of ‘spiked’ drinks in Crystal City, Clarendon

After at least half a dozen women reported that they’d lost consciousness and memory after visiting clubs or bars in Crystal City and Clarendon, Arlington County police are issuing a warning about spiked drinks.

READ MORE: Sex offender bought victim a shot at Clyde's, then raped her, Montgomery County police say

In each case reported in October, the victims said they believed their drinks may have been tampered with.

Police say in the six cases being investigated, they all appear to have happened over the weekend in the 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. time period.

READ MORE: DC bar served Long Island Iced Tea that contained ‘Yellow Death' cleaning fluid, customer says

Investigators say they have not yet identified a link between the cases.

"Unfortunately these are things that we do see in our community," says Arlington County Police Spokesperson Ashley Savage. "However, you know, we did have a lot of restrictions on our nightlife during the pandemic. You know, we had nightlife closed for a period of time. We had social distancing put into place for a period of time. So, now as we get back into a more normal routine of people interacting with each other, it’s really important that, you know, our community is aware that these things do occur and to take the steps that they need to take to keep themselves safe."

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Arlington County police are urging people to exercise caution while they’re enjoying a night out:

- Never leave your drink unattended

- Avoid sharing drinks with others

- Do not accept drinks from strangers

- If someone you do not know offers you a drink and you accept, go to the bar with them and have the drink served directly to you

- If you did not see your drink poured, do not drink it

- Keep an eye on your friends and their drinks

If you think your drink may be spiked or observe an individual spiking a drink, you can take action right away by calling 911.

If you suspect drink spiking or drug-assisted sexual assault, police say help is always available. Crisis response resources are available 24/7:

- Arlington County Police, 703-558-2222 or 911 in an emergency

- Doorways Dating/Domestic/Sexual Violence Hotline, 703-237-0881

Advertisement

- Inova Forensic Assessment and Consultation Team (Forensic Exams), 703-776-4001 (ask to page a FACT Nurse)