Arlington County considers 72% rate increase for public electric vehicle charging

The Brief Arlington County leaders are considering a 72-percent rate increase for public EV charging. Drivers at Central Library called county-owned charging stations a comparable bargain despite the proposal. The County Board could vote Saturday or defer discussion to Oct. 20.



Charging an electric vehicle at Arlington County's public stations could soon cost more as county leaders consider a proposed 72% rate increase.

FOX 5's Maureen Umeh reported from Central Library, where drivers could be seen charging their vehicles Tuesday morning.

One driver was shock upon learning about the proposed price hike, though he acknowledged that even at the higher rate, county-owned charging stations would remain a good deal.

Another EV driver at Central Library using a county-owned charging port similarly noted that despite the proposed increase, county-operated stations are still a comparable bargain.

The proposed rate increase has not yet been approved.

The County Board could vote Saturday, but if members request further discussion, the vote would move to Tuesday, Oct. 20.