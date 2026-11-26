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More than 47,000 homes and businesses across Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia were without electricity around midday Thursday, Nov. 26, as damaging wind gusts and heavy rain from a Thanksgiving Day storm toppled trees onto power lines across the region.

What we know:

Outage figures tracked just before noon Thursday showed widespread disruptions across suburban Maryland and Northern Virginia, alongside smaller pockets of outages in the District.

In Northern Virginia, Dominion Energy's real-time power outage map reported 28,290 customers without power across major jurisdictions:

Fairfax County: 19,210 customers out across 373 outage projects (out of 415,180 customers served)

Prince William County: 6,263 customers out across 45 outage projects (out of 90,229 customers served)

City of Alexandria: 1,499 customers out across 19 outage projects (out of 71,452 customers served)

Arlington County: 993 customers out across 31 outage projects (out of 104,593 customers served)

Loudoun County: 325 customers out across 18 outage projects (out of 126,131 customers served)

In Maryland and the District, Pepco's real-time outage map showed 18,858 customers affected across the utility's core metro footprint:

Montgomery County: 14,013 customers affected (out of 339,071 customers served)

Prince George's County: 4,041 customers affected (out of 255,035 customers served)

District of Columbia: 804 customers affected (out of 324,393 customers served)

Utility safety and reporting tips Utility officials urge residents to treat every downed power line as energized and dangerous, stay far away from fallen wires or tree limbs tangled in lines, and report hazards immediately:

Dominion Energy customers: Report outages or downed wires through the Dominion Energy app, its online outage map, or by calling 866-366-4357.

Pepco customers: Report outages or check restoration updates through Pepco's online outage map or by calling 1-877-737-2662.

What we don't know:

Utilities have not yet released full restoration timelines for every affected neighborhood, as ongoing wind gusts continue to pose a risk of additional downed trees and power lines throughout the day.