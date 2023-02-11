Arlington County, City of Alexandria resolve 9-1-1 system issues

Two Virginia jurisdictions resolved 9-1-1 system issues on Saturday caused by technical difficulties that led to people being unable to call the emergency reporting system.

On Saturday afternoon, both the City of Alexandria and Arlington County posted on Twitter that they were experiencing technical difficulties 9-1-1 caller systems.

In their alert officials had asked residents to call the non-emergency numbers in each area to report an emergency situation.

Just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday both jurisdictions announced that the issues had been resolved.

Officials have not indicated what prompted the technical difficulties.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.