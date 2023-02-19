Arlington County church hosts food drive to help those in need

Food insecurity is a critical issue across the country and in many parts of the D.C. region, so to help one Arlington County community came together to help feed those in need.

On Saturday, a handful of volunteers sporting winter clothes, safety vests and face masks filled the front yard of the Mount Olive Baptist Church in Arlington with 200 bags full of fresh groceries.

The bags were provided courtesy of the Capitol Area Food Bank.

Church officials told FOX 5 during the event, that it was critical for the community in Arlington County to help those in need.

"This is a region that is very affluent, as you know, and Arlington County is one of the leaders economically, educationally, but there is a sector of the population that is barely staying afloat," explained Reverend James Victor. "I would say I get a letter at least once a week from somebody that’s gotten a bag just saying thank you, and it made a difference in their lives and kept them afloat and they could’ve sank."

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, the church has continued to prioritize its food ministry and volunteer work with the community.

"We don’t put any stipulations on who comes through the lines. We place no value or judgments we figured that if you are in line then you are need," Reverend Victor told FOX 5. "At some point all of us are going to need help, none of us make it through life by ourselves, and so I look at this as a way of investment, not financially, but spiritually and morally."

The work to give back to their community is a group effort which includes volunteers from all walks of life.

FOX 5 spoke with a 15-year-old volunteer who said he is doing what he can to help make the world a better place.

"You can make a difference just anywhere you can, just make that difference because you do have the power," explained William Price.

During his State of the Union address last week, President Joe Biden discussed efforts to help lower gas and food prices, but some food-equity advocates that may not be enough.

They say right now, amid the high food insecurity in the country, is a crucial time for lawmakers to discuss why food prices are generally too high for millions of Americans, and what can be done to tackle the problem.