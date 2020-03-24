Arlington business giving back amid coronavirus outbreak

As states and cities shut down restaurants and other “non-essential” businesses amid the coronavirus crisis, there’s a lot of talk about supporting small business.

But some businesses are going out of their way to give back to their communities.

Thai Select in Arlington has been around for eight months. The owner had to close her Georgetown and Ashburn locations that had been open for seven and eight years respectively.

And after all of that turmoil, the business is still finding space to give back.

Although Governor Ralph Northam has ordered all restaurants closed while the state combats the coronavirus spread, they’re still allowed to conduct business by delivery or carry-out.

Despite losing business locations, Thai Select is providing food for families in need from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The chef said she decided to help out her community because she felt it was her duty.

“We need to help each other so this is the time to give...before take. You just give and then you can feel very happy in your mind,” Ann Chevas said.

Chevas says that she originally planned to cook the food just for members of the Thai community in the monastery and temple that she visits. But once she realized that members of her greater community also needed the service, she decided to open it up for everyone.

But Chevas said it hasn’t been easy.

“We have to cut the labor costs we cannot survive. Because the hourly wage in D.C. is very high. We need to survive especially for this time and then we can ask them to come back and work together again,” she said.

Thai Select in Arlington closes every day at 10 p.m. – and the free meals are being offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Despite the lack of a price tag on that food, the restaurant will accept any donations from people in the community.

