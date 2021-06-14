Arlington animal welfare organization asking residents to remove feeders as birds continue to drop dead

The Arlington County Animal Welfare League is asking residents to remove their birdfeeders as dead birds continue to appear in Northern Virginia and D.C. region neighborhoods.

The organization says they are trying to take precautions to keep the unknown illness from spreading, and they say birdfeeders "can be a common source of illness."

In May, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources reported that they were receiving multiple reports of dead birds in the area, and they were testing some of them.

FOX 5 discovered that reports of dead birds in the region were concentrated in Arlington, but some were spotted in Winchester and also in Maryland.

At the time, experts said tests might yield results "in a few days."

Last week, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources delivered a statement indicating that "no definitive cause of death has been identified at this time."

Find out more ways to help, and how to report a dead bird to the agency by visiting the agency’s website.