Arizona 6-year-old tests positive for STD; father's roommate arrested, sheriff's office says

article

Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a 26-year-old in connection with the sexual assault of a six-year-old.

According to a statement released by PCSO on Dec. 21, 26-year-old Jacob Sullivan was arrested in Peoria, and booked into Pinal County Jail the same day.

Officials with PCSO say an investigation began on Nov. 14, when they were contacted by an urgent care clinic in Queen Creek after the victim tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease. During the investigation, investigators say the victim identified Sullivan, who was a roommate with the victim's father, as the suspect.

Sullivan lives in San Tan Valley, authorities say.

Investigators say a warrant for Sullivan's arrest was issued on Dec. 20, and he is now accused of multiple counts of sexual conduct of a minor. A bond of $103,343 has been set for Sullivan.

Other Arizona Crime Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather